Georgian economic sector discusses effects of sanctions, calls for new elections

The EU–Georgia Business Council has reportedly organised a roundtable discussion regarding the effects of sanctions on the Georgian economy.

According to Zviad Chumburidze, the Secretary General of the EU–Georgia Business Council, there is only one way out — new elections.

‘The sanctioned Minister of Internal Affairs, the Prime Minister, and the government — this is a dead end, from which there is only one way out, and that is new elections. I think that the government should make this decision in the short term. If someone says that after Trump’s inauguration the new administration will lift these sanctions, this will be nonsense’, Mtavari reported Chumburidze as saying.

Speaking on behalf of French companies, Alexander Bolkvadze, Vice President of the France-Georgia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reportedly argued that change was needed.

‘What needs to change is clear to everyone. This is that Georgia must return to the European path and there is no other way out for this, except for new elections’, Mtavari reported him as saying.

Other speakers reportedly included Shota Burjanadze, the founder of the Georgian Restaurant Association; Revaz Vashakidze, the founder of the largest poultry farming complex in the South Caucasus; and Kakha Khazaradze, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ICR Group.