Georgian logistics company: ‘Don’t use Armenian surnames’ 

25 September 2020
Georgian logistics company Gzavnili has advised its customers not to use Armenian surnames when ordering parcels.

A message on the company’s website blamed the Azerbaijani customs services for the policy, claiming that a new law in Azerbaijan allowed them to confiscate packages on the border.

‘Dear friends. With great regret I have to inform you that Azerbaijan has issued a law which allows them to confiscate all packages with Armenian last names. The packages received on September 3 and 4th are going under extra screening. Thus, please excuse us for the delay caused by this factor,’ the message said.

‘In the future, please keep in mind this fact and try not to buy anything under [an] Armenian last name, as parcels won’t be sent.’

According to their website, Gzavnili allows customers to send personal parcels from Canada and the US to Georgia, or to shop online throughout the world and have their packages delivered to Georgia.

On Thursday, Facebook user Ekaterina Danelyan accused the company of ethnic discrimination. ‘I am an Armenian! I am a law-abiding citizen of Georgia who pays taxes! I demand protection of my rights, as of a Georgian national!’ Danelyan wrote.

The Georgian Public Defender’s Office told OC Media that they planned to look into the issue.

OC Media has reached out to the company for comment. The Azerbaijani customs service was not reachable.

This story will be updated.

By Shota Kincha
By Sabina Abubakirova

