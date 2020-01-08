Georgian police official pleads guilty to beating and killing 24-year-old

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

Zurab Popkhadze, a high-ranking Georgian police official, pleaded guilty to beating and killing 24-year-old Murad Tsurt­sum­ia, who, according to local media, ‘was stripped naked and left alone in the cold near a cemetery in Tbilisi’. The family of the victim said the deceased also had his eye gouged out.

It is the latest of a series of major incidents of police brutality in the country. In mid-December, the country was shaken by the news of a teenage boy who took his own life after being inter­ro­gat­ed by police for several hours.

According to Prosecutor’s Office, the killing occurred during a brawl at Dampalo Cemetery in Tbilisi on 2 January. The brawl, allegedly involved four people including, Popkhadze, Popkhadze’s friend, Vakhtang Bur­dzenadze, Murad Tsurt­sum­ia, and Tsurtsumia’s brother.

On 8 January, the Prosecutor’s office also announced that Vakhtang Bur­dzenadze was arrested and charged with ‘par­tic­i­pat­ing in group violence and inten­tion­al injury resulting in death’.

The fight allegedly started because Murad Tsurt­sum­ia and his brother attempted to steal Popkhadze’s car.

Tsurtsumia’s 21-year-old brother was hos­pi­talised following the con­fronta­tion. According to Mtavari Arkhi, he had escaped after the brawl, thinking that his older brother had also got away.

The family told Mtavari Arkhi that they looked for Tsurt­sum­ia in the cemetery the night of the brawl and that strangers found him the following day. They said he was found frozen several kilo­me­ters away from the cemetery. He was hos­pi­talised and died shortly there­after.

‘They threw him somewhere. Why didn’t they leave him where he was? We would have found him and maybe he’d be disabled but still alive?’ the mother of the deceased told Mtavari Arkhi on 6 January.

The Prosecutor’s Office has disagreed with the version of events described by Tsurtsumia’s family. The pros­e­cu­tor said on Tuesday that the Popkhadze and his friend didn’t abandon the deceased but, instead, took him to Popkhadze’s home where they called an ambulance.

On 7 January Popkhadze pleaded guilty to a charge of ‘battery and inten­tion­al injury resulting in death’ in court. He remains in pre-trial detention.

‘I couldn’t imagine that things would turn out this way. All I wanted was for them not to take my car, but it had tragic con­se­quences, which is not what was intended’, Popkhadze said before the court.

A ‘systemic’ problem

On 8 January, the ‘Change’ activist movement left red hand­prints at the entrance of Georgian Interior Ministry, saying that Tsurt­sum­ia was ‘a victim of the whole system’.

The oppo­si­tion Lelo party held a briefing on Wednesday to call on the State Inspector to take over the inves­ti­ga­tion. They said the pros­e­cu­tion should not inves­ti­gate the case, as the defendant worked at the Interior Ministry.

‘It’s important the society to know that […] the case is being inves­ti­gat­ed by the Prosecutor’s office, which has proven to be a poor inves­ti­ga­tor and had covered up for legal author­i­ties’, Ana Natsvlishvili, a member of Lelo’s political council, told reporters.

Officials from the ruling Georgian Dream party have denied that police brutality is a ‘systemic’ problem.

‘Everyone who’s involved in this, will be arrested’, Georgian Dream MP and Deputy Spokesper­son of the Par­lia­ment Gia Volski told reporters. ‘We should not gen­er­alise this concrete act of crime as a systemic problem. Unfor­tu­nate­ly, people commit crimes in developed democ­ra­cies and in Georgia as well.’

Previous abuse

A month ago, 15-year-old Luka Siradze died in hospital in Tbilisi after attempt­ing to take his own life. Luka Siradze attempted to take his own life hours after being inter­ro­gat­ed by police; two officers have so far been suspended and an inves­ti­ga­tion is underway.

The teenager’s story shook Tbilisi after local rights group the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Asso­ci­a­tion (GYLA) claimed the boy attempted to take his own life in Tbilisi’s Dighomi District on 11 December after being subjected to ‘psy­cho­log­i­cal abuse’ by police.

Siradze passed away in Tbilisi’s Iashvili Children’s Hospital on 17 December.

The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Asso­ci­a­tion cited the boy’s mother as saying that officers from the Didube-Chughureti Police Station in Tbilisi cursed at the boy, threat­ened him with prison, and threat­ened to cause ‘problems’ for his older brother if he did not confess to making graffiti at his school.