Georgian women protest election results at Central Election Commission in Tbilisi

play pause Playback speed: 1 00:00 / 00:00 Array Array Powered by AiVOOV

A group of Georgian women have organised a protest against the results of the parliamentary elections at the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The protest, dubbed ‘Reclaim Our Voice’, took place outside the CEC’s offices on Wednesday.

They attempted to enter the CEC’s premises to file individual complaints over voter secrecy violations and to call for a repeat vote, echoing demands made by other civil groups and key opposition parties following the 26 October vote.

Protesters chanted ‘let us in!’ after police cordoned off the inner courtyard after some of the protesters managed to enter the area. The police used force to hold back the crowd that attempted to open the gates.

The authorities in Georgia in August reinforced the CEC’s fences and barricades, having also classified the building as an ‘object of strategic importance’ — effectively criminalising blocking access to the building.

Protesters, led by women politicians from all four major opposition groups — Unity — National Movement, the Coalition for Change, Strong Georgia, and For Georgia — later began marching down the nearby Aghmashenebeli Avenue after playing the anthems of Georgia and the EU.

Police also used force to prevent protesters from blocking parts of the avenue, leading to altercations between demonstrators and the police.

Advertisements

Teona Chalidze from the opposition Unity — National Movement labelled the CEC a ‘hub of fraud and vote theft’ and warned that, as the authorities strip away their future, more women may be forced to leave Georgia to work abroad and support their families.

Alongside efforts to physically deliver their petitions on Wednesday, organisers distributed an electronic template ahead of the protest, urging Georgian citizens who witnessed ballot secrecy violations while voting to submit individual statements on the CEC’s website, and to demand the annulment of the election results.

As the group of women protested outside the CEC, the results of the elections were being challenged at Tbilisi City Court, where rights group Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association and representatives of Unity — National Movement and Strong Georgia filed separate lawsuits requesting the annulment of summary protocols prepared by district commissions.

The summary protocols would ultimately lead to the official certification of the election results later this month.