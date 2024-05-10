Protests against Georgia’s draft foreign agent law are continuing amidst an escalating campaign of violence and harassment against opponents of the bill.



Military blogger Ucha Abashidze arrested

Last night, Ucha Abashidze, a popular military blogger who has been an outspoken critic of Georgia’s draft foreign agent law, was arrested following a raid on his home.

In a statement following the raid, the Interior Ministry accused Abashidze of hacking government websites, a move claimed by the hacktivist collective Anonymous. They also displayed images of weapons and ammunition allegedly found in Abashidze’s home, which included plastic pellets for airsoft guns. Both Abashidze’s brother and lawyer said that most of the weapons displayed were airsoft weapons, as well as several legally registered firearms.

Abashidze has been charged with both the hacking and the illegal purchase or storage of weapons.

As police remained inside for several hours while Abashidze was allegedly denied access to his lawyer, protesters gathered outside.

After Abashidze was taken away by police, officers made several arrests on the nearby Chavchavadze Avenue.