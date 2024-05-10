fbpx

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus: Join today

Become a member

Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Attacks on government critics continue

10 May 2024
Police arrest a protester against Georgia’s draft foreign agent law on 9 May. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
The link is copied
Subscribe to unlock this feature
Support Us

Live

The link is copied
Subscribe to unlock this feature
Support Us
50min ago
10/05/2024

Military blogger Ucha Abashidze arrested

Protests against Georgia’s draft foreign agent law are continuing amidst an escalating campaign of violence and harassment against opponents of the bill.

Read more:

10 May 2024, 10:00

Military blogger Ucha Abashidze arrested

Last night, Ucha Abashidze, a popular military blogger who has been an outspoken critic of Georgia’s draft foreign agent law, was arrested following a raid on his home.

In a statement following the raid, the Interior Ministry accused Abashidze of hacking government websites, a move claimed by the hacktivist collective Anonymous. They also displayed images of weapons and ammunition allegedly found in Abashidze’s home, which included plastic pellets for airsoft guns. Both Abashidze’s brother and lawyer said that most of the weapons displayed were airsoft weapons, as well as several legally registered firearms.

Abashidze has been charged with both the hacking and the illegal purchase or storage of weapons.

As police remained inside for several hours while Abashidze was allegedly denied access to his lawyer, protesters gathered outside.

After Abashidze was taken away by police, officers made several arrests on the nearby Chavchavadze Avenue.

10 May 2024, 10:00

Welcome to our live updates on Georgia’s draft foreign agent law for Friday, 10 May 2024.

 

By OC Media

Related Posts

Government critics attacked outside their homes in Georgia
Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law

Government critics attacked outside their homes in Georgia

Russia and Armenia agree on withdrawal of border guards
Armenia–Russia Relations

Russia and Armenia agree on withdrawal of border guards

Abkhazian opposition figures express support for Georgia’s foreign agent law protesters
Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law

Abkhazian opposition figures express support for Georgia’s foreign agent law protesters

The website is undergoing scheduled maintenance
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more