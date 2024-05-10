Protests against Georgia’s draft foreign agent law are continuing amidst an escalating campaign of violence and harassment against opponents of the bill.



Ruling party absent from Europe Day celebrations

No members of the ruling Georgian Dream party attended an event dedicated to Europe Day, organised by the EU embassy in Georgia, on Thursday.

Only President Salome Zourabichvili attended the event held in the Rustaveli Theatre, hosted by EU Ambassador to Georgia Paweł Herczyński.

On the same evening, the government published a post from Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, stating that EU membership was ‘a top priority’ for Georgia, and asserting that Georgia would ‘definitely become a full member of the European Union by 2030’.

The relationship between Salome Zourabichvili and ruling Georgian Dream officials has been tense for several years, with the president becoming increasingly outspoken in her criticism of the party in recent months, frequently referring to the ruling party as ‘Georgian Nightmare’ or ‘the Russian Dream’. In 2023, the ruling party attempted to impeach Zourabichvili, after refusing to approve the president’s attendance of a series of official meetings in Europe.

Norway ‘shocked’ by attacks on critics

Norway’s Foreign Ministry has said it was ‘shocked by brutal attacks on Georgian civic and political activists’.

In a post on X before the latest two attacks were made public, the ministry said that Norway ‘stands by Georgians protecting their democracy’.

Shocked by brutal attacks on Georgian civic & political activists Concerned by targeting ordinary citizens & civil society by phone calls, posters labelling individuals as “Agents” Norway stands by Georgians protecting their democracy, incl by protesting “foreign influence law” pic.twitter.com/bvvbIy0J0T — Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) May 9, 2024

Mediachecker: three anchors announce resignation from pro-government TV Imedi

Georgian watchdog Mediachecker has reported that at least three Imedi hosts — Zurab Balanchivadze, Natia Orvelashvili, and Ekaterine Amirejibi — have left the pro-government TV.

The three journalists have yet to confirm reports of their resignations.

Mediachecker added that more anchors were also leaving Imedi.

Two more opposition figures ambushed outside their homes on Thursday

Two more opposition figures were attacked outside their homes overnight. Boris Chele Kurua from the Girchi—More Freedom party and Nodar Chachanidze from the Ahali party were both ambushed outside their homes in Tbilisi after appearing on TV Formula.

It follows attacks on at least four government critics the previous evening, amidst an escalating campaign of violence and harassment against opponents of the foreign agent bill.

At least seven government critics, including politicians, journalists, and foreign agent law protesters have been attacked this week.

Former UK Ambassador calls for sanctions

Replying to Gakharia’s post, the former British Ambassador to Georgia, Alexandra Hall Hall, called for ‘concrete sanction’ from the EU, US, and UK.

‘We must not let the Georgian people down, by failing to respond effectively’, she wrote. ‘Words not enough.’

We are witnessing soviet style putsch in Georgia. EU, US, UK must respond with concrete sanctions. Georgian govt has deliberately chosen this course, betraying their own citizens. We must not let the Georgian people down, by failing to respond effectively. Words not enough. https://t.co/kvZyJ2ppi0 — alexandra hall hall 🇺🇦🌻 (@alexhallhall) May 9, 2024

Gakharia: ‘threatening calls could not happen without Interior Minister’

Former prime minister Giorgi Gakharia has suggested that the threatening phone calls received by opponents of the foreign agent bill could not happen without technical support from the Interior Ministry. Gakharia served as Interior Minister from 2017–2019.

People receive calls of threats on deliberately pre-selected numbers, specific time & specific geolocation. I know this cannot happen without operative support of State Security Service, Police @MIAofGeorgia, Prosecutor’s Office @OfficialPOG, Special State Protection Service. I… — Giorgi Gakharia (@GakhariaGiorgi) May 9, 2024

Military blogger Ucha Abashidze arrested

Last night, Ucha Abashidze, a popular military blogger who has been an outspoken critic of Georgia’s draft foreign agent law, was arrested following a raid on his home.

In a statement following the raid, the Interior Ministry accused Abashidze of hacking government websites, a move claimed by the hacktivist collective Anonymous. They also displayed images of weapons and ammunition allegedly found in Abashidze’s home, which included plastic pellets for airsoft guns. Both Abashidze’s brother and lawyer said that most of the weapons displayed were airsoft weapons, as well as several legally registered firearms.

Abashidze has been charged with both the hacking and the illegal purchase or storage of weapons.

As police remained inside for several hours while Abashidze was allegedly denied access to his lawyer, protesters gathered outside.

After Abashidze was taken away by police, officers made several arrests on the nearby Chavchavadze Avenue.