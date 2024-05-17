fbpx

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus: Join today

Become a member

Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Church marks Family Purity Day

17 May 2024
A demonstration against the foreign agent law on 8 May in Gori. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
The link is copied
Subscribe to unlock this feature
Support Us

Live

The link is copied
Subscribe to unlock this feature
Support Us
3min ago
17/05/2024

Key event from yesterday

Backlash continues over Georgia’s foreign agent law, as the Church marks Family Purity Day.

Read more:

17 May 2024, 11:47

Key event from yesterday

  • Georgia’s government announced that today will be a public holiday, ‘in connection with the day of sanctity of the family and respect for parents’.
  • The Interior Ministry released footage of protesters breaking through the metal barrier outside parliament and announced they had arrested two individuals on charges of ‘damage to an object committed as a group’. If found guilty, they face up to six years in prison.
  • Students on strike against the foreign agent law have announced that they will hold daily demonstrations in the first half of the day from Saturday.
  • The spouse of billionaire Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, Ekaterina Khvedelidze, published a letter endorsing her husband’s efforts to pass the foreign agent law. Responding to calls to appeal to her husband to reconsider, Khvedelidze insisted she stood by him and ‘absolutely shared his views’.
  • The annual electronic music festival, 4GB, was been cancelled. The organisers said they considered it ‘unjustified’ to hold a festival in light of ‘the situation in the country’.
By Robin Fabbro

Related Posts

Azerbaijani opposition member allegedly murdered by colleague 
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani opposition member allegedly murdered by colleague 

Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Papuashvili accuses Baltic politicians of ‘Russian worldview’
Live Updates
Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law

Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Papuashvili accuses Baltic politicians of ‘Russian worldview’

Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Backlash against foreign agent law continues
Live Updates

Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Backlash against foreign agent law continues