Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Church marks Family Purity Day

Backlash continues over Georgia’s foreign agent law, as the Church marks Family Purity Day.

Read more:

Georgia’s government announced that today will be a public holiday, ‘in connection with the day of sanctity of the family and respect for parents’.

The Interior Ministry released footage of protesters breaking through the metal barrier outside parliament and announced they had arrested two individuals on charges of ‘damage to an object committed as a group’. If found guilty, they face up to six years in prison.

Students on strike against the foreign agent law have announced that they will hold daily demonstrations in the first half of the day from Saturday.

The spouse of billionaire Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, Ekaterina Khvedelidze , published a letter endorsing her husband’s efforts to pass the foreign agent law. Responding to calls to appeal to her husband to reconsider, Khvedelidze insisted she stood by him and ‘absolutely shared his views’.