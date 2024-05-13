Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Hearings to resume as protesters attempt to block parliament

Discussions of the foreign agent law are set to resume today after a week of national holiday, with protesters outside the parliament building since Sunday evening.

This article will be updated throughout the day.

Read more:

Police clear protesters from side and rear entrance of parliament

Georgia’s Interior Ministry has called on demonstrators against the foreign agent bill to vacate the entrances of parliament to allow MPs and parliament staff to enter the building. Masked police have begun to move demonstrators and journalists behind parliament, with several confrontations. Local media reported that at least one person was arrested.

Key events from yesterday

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze held a briefing in which he stated that the ruling Georgian Dream party would adopt the foreign agent draft law, describing that as ‘the execution of the will of the Georgian society’.

He defended the assertion by claiming that studies had found that over 80% of Georgia’s population supported financial transparency of non-governmental organisations, with more than 60% supporting the foreign agent draft law.

Kobakhidze also warned protesters that ‘violence will not go unpunished’.

An hour later, President Salome Zourabichvili held a briefing proposing that the ruling party postpone the implementation of the law to 1 November, after the parliamentary elections. She added that the law ‘is Russian, will remain Russia, and, unfortunately, you [the ruling party] are too with this law’.

Zourabichvili also appealed to police to refrain from ‘repression, violence, [and] inventing conspiracies’.

Shortly afterwards, Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri held a briefing warning demonstrators that attempts to block the entrance of parliament would be punished with up to four years in prison.

He added that Article 222 of the Criminal Code — relating to blocking ‘an object of strategic or special importance’, transport, or communication — would be enforced ‘without any exception’. Blocking transport is punishable with up to eight years of imprisonment.

Late on Sunday evening, thousands gathered in front of parliament to spend the night in the street, before committee hearings of the draft foreign agent law begin on Monday morning.

During the day, military blogger Ucha Abashidze and his wife, Mariam Iashvili, were remanded to pre-trial detention in a closed session, with the hearings of their case set for 2 July. Abashidze was detained and his flat raided on Friday, with a number of protesters against his detention arrested.

According to the prosecutor’s office, both were charged with illegally obtaining and storing private material, with Abashidze also accused of illegally acquiring and storing weapons.