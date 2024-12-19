Germany stops projects with Georgia worth €237 million

Germany’s Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development has ended their cooperation with the Georgian government, including financing green hydrogen, energy grid, and water infrastructure projects in Batumi. The total value of the projects is €237 million ($246 million). According to the German Ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, the decision was made as a reaction to Georgia leaving the EU path and the subsequent crackdown on protests. He emphasised on X, however, that Germany’s support for civil society and rule of law remains.