Government assigns personal bodyguards to Special Investigation Service and Election Commission heads

By decree of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, state protection will be assigned to the head of the Special Investigation Service (SIS), Karlo Katsitadze, and the Chair of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Giorgi Kalandarishvili. Both decrees are dated 26 December.

The Special Investigation Service is nominally responsible for investigating abuses by officials, including police officers. Despite widespread beatings and looting of protesters by police officers being documented during the recent protests, as well as attacks on journalists, the SIS has not brought any charges against officers.

Editor‘s Picks

