GYLA and UATC: at least 99 protesters, including 45 journalists, injured in protests

The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA) and the United Against Torture Consortium (UATC) have published their preliminary findings on the torture and ill-treatment of protesters detained in Georgia.

Their investigation suggested the acts were a ‘systematic and coordinated policy of repression’.

‘This appears to be designed to foster an environment of fear, intimidation, and retaliation against those publicly opposing government policies’, the preliminary report read.

According to them, there were documented incidents of abuse and physical injuries against at least 99 people, including 45 journalists. They have reported that some of those injured suffered from severe facial and head injuries, consistent with injuries reported from attacks by Belarusian police against protesters in 2020.

The groups said that up to 500 demonstrators were detained and were often denied the opportunity to notify their families and lawyers of their whereabouts.

‘According to some of the protesters, upon release, they were asked to sign statements containing false information about the context of the arrest, including inaccurate information about the officers who conducted the arrest and fabricated charges’.

‘These allegations extended to court proceedings, with victims indicating that police officers who appeared to testify in court were not present during their arrests. Furthermore, evidence presented by victims to refute these false testimonies was reportedly disregarded by judges’.

They reported that many victims were unable to identify their assailants due to a lack of identifying insignia or number on the officers’ uniforms, which were typically black and devoid of markings, and the officers were wearing masks.

‘Altogether, the forensic evidence, including injury patterns, suggests a coordinated policy and practice of systematically torturing and ill-treating protesters and supporters, often after they are already under the physical control of the police’, the preliminary report said.