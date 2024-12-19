Media logo

GYLA: police using violent methods to detain peaceful protesters

by OC Media

The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association has stated that ‘employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are using violent methods to detain peaceful protestors, including women’.

‘The arrest process is accompanied by actions such as pulling hair and dragging the person on the ground’, the statement read.

According to the organisation, ‘such actions violate the freedom of peaceful assembly and expression, do not comply with legal norms, and are a continuation of the repression that has been taking place over the past month’.

RFE/RL has reported that at least four people were detained on Rustaveli Avenue today.

OC Media
