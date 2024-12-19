Head of convict rehabilitation service ‘fired on political grounds’

The head of the Department of Resocialisation and Rehabilitation of Convicts and Former Prisoners, Nino Tkeshelashvili, has written on Facebook that she and two of her colleagues, Koba Baramia and Natia Aliashvili were being dismissed on political grounds.

‘On 31 December, my position was immediately canceled (according to the new Cabal law, because until now I was a lifelong civil servant who had passed the competition three times)’, she posted.

Baramia posted on Facebook that they would be out of the job from 1 February.

Aliashvili posted that she believes she was fired because of her ‘stance on current political events and the firing of [public] employees’.

All three of them mentioned in their posts that they intended to challenge the decision in court.