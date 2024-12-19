Media logo

In response to US sanctions on Ivanishvili, Kaladze says ‘this type of attitude is categorically unacceptable’

Avatar
by OC Media

Kakha Kaladze, the General Secretary of ruling Georgian Dream party and the Mayor of Tbilisi, told the media that ‘this type of attitude is categorically unacceptable’ from the US side,  responding to the financial sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, the party’s founder and honourary chair.

‘We, the party [Georgian Dream] which won a victory on 26 October and received support from the population of our country, because we pursue the national interest of our country, we protect the population of our country, this policy and attitude will, of course, continue in the future’, he said.

‘We want friendship, cooperation, partnership, but this type of attitude is categorically unacceptable. I very much hope that within the framework of the new [presidential] administration, relations will be completely reset and everything will be sorted out’.

Avatar
OC Media
2892 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Kavelashvili takes presidential oath as Zourabichvili condemns inauguration as a ‘parody’

Georgia live updates | Kavelashvili inaugurated against a backdrop of protests

Georgia live updates | US sanctions Ivanishvili ahead of Kavelashvili’s inauguration

US sanctions Bidzina Ivanishvili

Daghestani pre-trial detention centre sends six women to fight in Ukraine

Pashinyan and Lukashenka argue during EAEU session

Azerbaijani MP says ‘Russian side must apologise’ for plane crash

Georgia live updates | Increasing calls for sanctions as inauguration day approaches

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter