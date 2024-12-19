In response to US sanctions on Ivanishvili, Kaladze says ‘this type of attitude is categorically unacceptable’

Kakha Kaladze, the General Secretary of ruling Georgian Dream party and the Mayor of Tbilisi, told the media that ‘this type of attitude is categorically unacceptable’ from the US side, responding to the financial sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, the party’s founder and honourary chair.

‘We, the party [Georgian Dream] which won a victory on 26 October and received support from the population of our country, because we pursue the national interest of our country, we protect the population of our country, this policy and attitude will, of course, continue in the future’, he said.

‘We want friendship, cooperation, partnership, but this type of attitude is categorically unacceptable. I very much hope that within the framework of the new [presidential] administration, relations will be completely reset and everything will be sorted out’.