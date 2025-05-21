Media logo
Azerbaijan

Iran executes Azerbaijani Embassy attacker

Avatar
by Yousef Bardouka
The embassy attacker in court. Photo: Mizan.
The embassy attacker in court. Photo: Mizan.


Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power.

Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you.

Become a member

Iran has executed a man who stormed and attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran in January 2023, killing its head of security and injuring two others.

The man, whose identity was not confirmed by Iran but was claimed by Azerbaijani pro-government to be Yasin Huseynzadeh, was executed on Wednesday morning.

According to Mizan, a news agency belonging to Iran’s judiciary, the man claimed to have attacked the embassy because he thought his wife visited the embassy and ‘never returned home’.

‘I thought my wife was at the Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran and was unwilling to meet me. I decided to go to the embassy with a Kalashnikov rifle I had previously acquired’, he reportedly said.

The attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran marked a significant turn for the worst in Azerbaijani–Iranian relations, which have been uneasy for years — compounded by the presence of a  significant minority of ethnic Azerbaijanis in Iran, as well as larger geopolitical factors such as Azerbaijan’s close ties with Israel and Iran’s warm relations with Armenia.

Following the incident in January 2023, Baku was quick to blame Tehran for failing to protect the embassy, with Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizadeh saying that Baku did not believe the attack was carried out ‘on personal grounds’.

‘All responsibility for the attack falls on the Iranian side’, Hajizadeh said at the time.

One dead in attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran
A gunman has killed the head of security and injured two other guards in an attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran. Azerbaijani officials have blamed Iran for the attack, an allegation that comes amidst rising tensions between Tehran and Baku. The attack took place at around 08:00 local time on Friday morning. Surveillance footage released by pro-government media in Azerbaijan appears to show the assailant, who they identified as Iranian citizen Yasin Huseynzadeh, entering the building w
OC MediaIsmi Aghayev
Azerbaijan
Iran
Azerbaijan–Iran Relations
Avatar
Yousef Bardouka
51 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Russia’s Lavrov says he sees ‘no reason for Ukrainisation’ of Armenia

Iran executes Azerbaijani Embassy attacker

Director of state agency to fund government-approved organisations to earn $3,800 per month

Aliyev and Orbán talk energy supply and relations in Budapest

What to expect from Tbilisi Open Air 2025?

Three Georgian citizens arrested by Russian border troops near South Ossetia

Iranian Defence Minister Nasirzadeh visits Yerevan

Azerbaijani prosecution demands 11–12 year sentences for Abzas Media team

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 21 May 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org