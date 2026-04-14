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Regional Azerbaijani diaspora head in Russia sentenced to almost 25 years in prison

by Aytan Farhadova
In the centre is Shahin Shikhlinski, next to him is Mazahir Safarov during the trial in Yekaterinburg on March 5, 2026.
In the centre is Shahin Shikhlinski, next to him is Mazahir Safarov during the trial in Yekaterinburg on March 5, 2026.

Shahin Shakhlinski, the head of the Azerbaijani diaspora in the Ural region, has been sentenced to nine years for violence against a government official. This was the second sentence he had received in 2026, bringing his total sentence to 24 years in prison.

Shikhlinski was detained in July 2025 with his son Mutvali Shikhlinski.

During the police raid, Mutvali Shikhlinski had allegedly backed his car into a police officer.

Later, Mutvali Shikhlinski was accused of using violence against a government official, convicted, and sentenced to eight years in prison.

Shikhlinski’s detention came after the Safarov brothers’ arrest. During a police raid on Safarov’s brother's home in June 2025, two of them, Ziyaddin Safarov and Husein Safarov, were brutally beaten and died from their injuries.

Baku’s relations with Moscow plunge to new lows after alleged police killing of ethnic Azerbaijanis
The deaths have caused a massive fallout in Baku, with numerous Russia-related events being cancelled and the offices of Sputnik being raided.
OC MediaAytan Farhadova

The incident provoked a sharp reaction from Azerbaijan, with state-run media claiming ethnic Azerbaijanis were being targeted by the Russian state.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has opened a criminal case in connection with the death of the Safarov brothers.

Immediately after the arrest, Russian citizens who were accused of drug smuggling and cyber fraud from Iran were detained in Baku.

The Azerbaijani side has not yet commented on Shikhlinski's sentence.

Baku launches criminal case into murder of Azerbaijanis in Russia
At the same time, at least eight Russian journalists have been detained in Baku on various charges.
OC MediaAytan Farhadova
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan–Russia Relations
Russia
Aytan Farhadova
339 articles0 Followers

An experienced journalist, Aytan has worked with Azerbaijani, regional, and international media. Formerly with Meydan TV, she now lives in Georgia, where she focuses on investigative journalism, covering topics such as government accountability and domestic violence.

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Tuesday, 14 April 2026

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