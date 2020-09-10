fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Ivanishvili absent from Georgian Dream electoral list

10 September 2020
Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze (left) and Bidzina Ivanishvili (right)
The link is copied
Support Us

The chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, has once again declined to re-enter frontline politics, remaining absent from the party’s electoral list for 31 October’s parliamentary elections.

Ivanishvili was the opening speaker at the party’s announcement event in Tbilisi on Thursday, where the top 20 members from the party list were unveiled.

Ivanishvili, who founded the party in 2012 and served a short stint as PM, has since been reluctant to take up any official position beyond leading the party. 

Prime Minister and close Ivanishvili ally Giorgi Gakharia, Parliamentary Speaker Archil Talakvadze, Executive Secretary Irakli Kobakhidze, Justice Minister Tea Tsulukiani, and parliamentary majority leader Mamuka Mdinaradze topped the list.

The list included only five women, the bare minimum required under a new gender quota.

The quota, which requires that every fourth candidate on a party list be of the opposite gender as the previous three, was part of a package of electoral reforms passed in June.

The party previously nominated only one woman among 30 candidates running in majoritarian districts, which the gender quota does not apply to.

There are currently 21 women in the Georgian Parliament out of 149, with one seat vacant.

[Read more: Georgian Dream nominates just one woman as majoritarian for parliamentary elections]

Georgian Dream named Archil Talakvadze as their candidate for speaker of parliament once again.

‘Georgian Dream are not presenting a candidate for prime minister, we are naming the future prime minister’, Irakli Kobakhidze said while introducing Gakharia.

Gakharia held several senior government positions before being appointed as Georgia’s Prime Minister a year ago. 

Beyond the top spots, 12 of the 20 listed members were new members of Georgian Dream as well as several newcomers to politics. These included former basketball player Viktor Sanikidze and rugby player Davit Kacharava.

A popular candidate 

While the ruling party has enjoyed a strong lead in recent opinion polls, current PM Giorgi Gakharia would need the support of 76 of 150 MPs in order to be reconfirmed and form a government.

Georgian Dream leaders including Gakharia, Kobakhidze, and Mdinaradze, dealt directly with public outcry following the invitation in June 2019 of Communist Russian Duma MP Sergey Gavrilov to speak before Parliament. The invitation led to large street protests in June. 

Most critics accused Giorgi Gakharia, who was then the Interior Minister, of being directly responsible for the excessive use of force by police to prevent protesters from entering the Parliament building on the night of 20 June. The allegation was largely confirmed by the Public Defender’s report earlier this year.

Despite the criticism, he was confirmed as PM in early September last year and has maintained a relatively high personal popularity rating in a series of recent surveys by NDI and IRI.

By Shota Kincha

Related Posts

Georgian Parliament refuses to revisit $6 minimum monthly wage set by Eduard Shevardnadze
economy

Georgian Parliament refuses to revisit $6 minimum monthly wage set by Eduard Shevardnadze

Azerbaijan seeks arrest of critics abroad
freedom of speech

Azerbaijan seeks arrest of critics abroad

Chechen government critic sodomises self with bottle in apology video
chechnya

Chechen government critic sodomises self with bottle in apology video

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us