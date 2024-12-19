Media logo

Joe Wilson calls for sanctions on Ivanishvili’s family

Avatar
by OC Media

US Congressperson Joe Wilson has called on the incoming US Administration to extend sanctions to Ivanishvili’s family members and ‘cronies’, Fox News has reported.

In a letter to incoming Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and incoming National Security Advisor, Michael Waltz, he reportedly urged them to ‘prioritise using law enforcement mechanisms to expose and dismantle Georgian sanctions evasion schemes, scam call centers, and other illicit Georgian Dream enterprises’.

Wilson, who chairs The Helsinki Commission, reportedly called the recent sanctions on Ivanishvili a ‘significant step forward’.

‘This is a key opportunity to advance our shared goals of defending democracy and countering malign influence worldwide. The Axes of Aggressors would be deprived of a significant force multiplier should Georgia return to rule by the Georgian people’, the letter read.

On 30 December Wilson posted on X saying ‘America will sanction and remove from our shores all relatives of criminals who attack freedom ([Bidzina] Ivanishvili & co.)’.

‘Corrupt kids [and] cousins will not enjoy living in our GREAT NATION while their crook fathers [and] uncles cheat, murder [and] steal’, he posed.Ivanishvili’s daughter, Gvantsa Ivanishvili, who goes by the name Vivian, works as an art therapist in the US.

Avatar
OC Media
2949 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Thursday, 2 January 2025

Georgia live updates | Protests continue into new year

Wednesday, 1 January 2024

Unrest erupts in southern Georgia after car fatally hits two teenagers

Tuesday, 31 December 2024

Aliyev calls on Russia to admit guilt for AZAL plane crash and pay compensation

Rave, resist, repeat: Georgia’s renowned techno scene fights for survival in pro-EU protests

Georgia live updates | New president approves repressive laws as protests continue

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter