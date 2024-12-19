Joe Wilson calls for sanctions on Ivanishvili’s family

US Congressperson Joe Wilson has called on the incoming US Administration to extend sanctions to Ivanishvili’s family members and ‘cronies’, Fox News has reported.

In a letter to incoming Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and incoming National Security Advisor, Michael Waltz, he reportedly urged them to ‘prioritise using law enforcement mechanisms to expose and dismantle Georgian sanctions evasion schemes, scam call centers, and other illicit Georgian Dream enterprises’.

Wilson, who chairs The Helsinki Commission, reportedly called the recent sanctions on Ivanishvili a ‘significant step forward’.

‘This is a key opportunity to advance our shared goals of defending democracy and countering malign influence worldwide. The Axes of Aggressors would be deprived of a significant force multiplier should Georgia return to rule by the Georgian people’, the letter read.

On 30 December Wilson posted on X saying ‘America will sanction and remove from our shores all relatives of criminals who attack freedom ([Bidzina] Ivanishvili & co.)’.

‘Corrupt kids [and] cousins will not enjoy living in our GREAT NATION while their crook fathers [and] uncles cheat, murder [and] steal’, he posed.Ivanishvili’s daughter, Gvantsa Ivanishvili, who goes by the name Vivian, works as an art therapist in the US.