Joe Wilson to Kobakhidze: America will not be fooled

US Congressman Joe Wilson has renewed his criticism of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze for ‘hanging out’ with the leaders of Iran's elite military force, the Revolutionary Guards, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and Gaza’s Hamas.

Wilson attached a photo showing Kobakhidze in Tehran while he was attending Iranian President Hasan Rouhani’s funeral in May. He is seen in the company of then-Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Naim Qassem, who at the time served as Hezbollah’s deputy, but is now its leader.