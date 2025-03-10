Kadyrov’s daughters quietly disappear from state media coverage

The Trump/Musk cuts could shut us down — permanently You can help us survive with a monthly membership or a single donation for as little as $5. In a world drowning in disinformation, your support means we can continue bringing you the real, fact-checked stories that matter. Become a member

For the second month in a row, Chechen state media have not mentioned the three daughters of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov — Karina (Khadizhat), Tabarik, and Khutmat. All of them held senior positions in the regional government, and their activities were previously widely covered in the media.

Aishat Kadyrova, Kadyrov’s eldest daughter, resigned in late February as the republic’s Deputy Prime Minister, stating that she now believes such work is more suitable for a ‘strong man’.

In a statement published on Instagram, a social network banned in Russia, Aishat Kadyrova, 26, emphasised that though working in the government was an important experience for her, she had come to the conclusion that it was necessary to leave her post.

She stated that she now intends to focus on business projects, including the development of the sanctioned Firdaws fashion house, founded by her mother Medni Kadyrova in 2009.

At the same time, the opposition Chechen TV channel Niyso, citing sources, has since claimed that Aishat Kadyrova’s younger sisters have also been dismissed from their government posts, though there have been no official posts stating this.

Karina (Khadizhat) Kadyrova, 25, was appointed First Deputy Head of the Administration of the Head and Government of the Chechen Republic in January 2024. In February 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked her for her labour achievements and many years of conscientious service.

The last time the Chechen state news agency Grozny-Inform mentioned her name was on 17 January, when she awarded the winners of an children’s environmental contest.

Kadyrov’s second-eldest daughter, 21-year-old Khutmat, who was appointed as deputy head of the administration’s secretariat and health care supervisor, last took part in public events on 29 November 2024. On 3 February, her father thanked her for her ‘diligent work’.

Tabarik Kadyrova, 20, chair of the board of the non-profit organisation Edinstvo Entrepreneurship Development Centre, according to Grozny-Inform and the Chechen State TV and Radio Company, last took part in public events almost a year ago, in April 2024.

Many of Kadyrov’s relatives hold key positions in the regional government. For example, Aishat Kadyrova’s husband, Viskhan Matsuev, has been Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture of Chechnya since 2023, Hadizhat’s husband, Adam Alkhanov, is the Chechen Minister of Health., and Tabarik’s husband, Ramzan Vismuradov, is the Minister of Youth Affairs.

In total, about 100 of Kadyrov’s relatives — including his children, sisters, sons-in-law, nephews, and brothers — occupy state positions at various levels in Chechnya.







