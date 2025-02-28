Media logo
Kadyrov’s daughter resigns as Chechnya’s Deputy Prime Minister

by Elizaveta Chukharova
Aishat Kadyrova. Photo: ATASS.
Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov’s eldest daughter, Aishat Kadyrova, has resigned as the republic’s Deputy Prime Minister, stating that she now believes such work is more suitable for a ‘strong man’.

In a statement published on Instagram, a social network banned in Russia, Kadyrova, 26, emphasised that though working in the government was an important experience for her, she had come to the conclusion that it was necessary to leave her post.

She now intends to focus on business projects, including the development of the sanctioned Firdaws fashion house, founded by her mother, Medni Kadyrova, in 2009. Under Kadyrova’s leadership, the brand has held several shows, including in Grozny and Moscow, and opened boutiques in various regions, including Moscow.

Kadyrova began her government career in September 2020, when she took up the post of First Deputy Minister of Culture of the Chechen Republic.

The following year, she was appointed Chechnya’s Minister of Culture. In this role, Kadyrova oversaw projects aimed at popularising national traditions and customs.

In October 2023, she was appointed deputy chair of the Chechen government for social affairs, where she continued to work on cultural initiatives.

Kadyrova has been sanctioned by a number of countries — including the US and Japan — for her ties to Chechen leadership, as well as her involvement in the separately sanctioned Firdaws fashion house.

Kadyrov has not yet publicly commented on his daughter’s decision to resign. The last time he mentioned his daughter in his Telegram channel was in early January 2025, noting her merits in the field of culture and entrepreneurship.

According to open sources, Kadyrova has no less than seven different awards, including from Russian-proxy authorities in Ukraine’s occupied Donetsk region. Among others, she has been awarded Chechnya’s highest honour, the Order of Akhmat Kadyrov, and is recognised as an ‘Honoured Worker of Culture of Chechnya’.

Many of Kadyrov’s relatives hold key positions in the regional government. For example, Aishat Kadyrova’s husband, Viskhan Matsuev, has been Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture of Chechnya since 2023.

In total, about 100 of Kadyrov’s relatives — including his children, sisters, sons-in-law, nephews, and brothers — occupy state positions at various levels in Chechnya.

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

