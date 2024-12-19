Media logo

Kaladze defends visit from Kadyrov-affiliated UFC star Chimaev

by OC Media

Kakha Kaladze, the Secretary General of Georgian Dream and Mayor of Tbilisi, told journalists that he ‘is friends’ with Chechen MMA fighter Khamzat Chimaev, who is a close ally of the authoritarian head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Yesterday, Chimaev posted a photo with Kaladze from Tbilisi, thanking Georgia for its ‘warm welcome’.

Kaladze said Chimaev had come to Georgia for tourist purposes.

‘More people will come in the future’, he said.

When asked by a journalist whether it was normal for a Kadyrov supporter or a member of his group to come to Georgia, Kaladze replied that they ‘are not friends because of political views’.

‘I have friends, even within the country, who may have different political views. This will not determine whether I will be friends with someone or not’, he said.

Chimaev has frequently posted photos on social media featuring Kadyrov and his family members, referring to Kadyrov as his ‘big brother’ and expressing respect and gratitude towards him.

