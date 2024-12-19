Key events from the start of 2025:
- Germany’s Foreign Ministry has imposed travel bans on nine unnamed Georgian nationals ‘mainly responsible for the violence against protesters and opposition members’.
- US Congressperson Joe Wilson has called on the incoming US Administration to extend sanctions to Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili’s family members and ‘cronies’.
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte courted controversy in Georgia by sending a New Year greetings to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.
