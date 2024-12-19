Media logo

Key events from the start of 2025:

by OC Media
  • Germany’s Foreign Ministry has imposed travel bans on nine unnamed Georgian nationals ‘mainly responsible for the violence against protesters and opposition members’.
  • US Congressperson Joe Wilson has called on the incoming US Administration to extend sanctions to Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili’s family members and ‘cronies’.
  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte courted controversy in Georgia by sending a New Year greetings to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.
OC Media
Editor‘s Picks

