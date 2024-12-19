Key events from yesterday:
- Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyi thanked the US for imposing sanctions on Georgian Dream founder and honorary chair Bidzina Ivanishvili, calling on other European and global partners to do the same.
- US Representative Joe Wilson invited Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili to US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
- Wilson also announced he would introduce legislation to ‘prohibit US recognition’ of Georgian Dream’s government.
- Multiple public sector employees reported being fired on a political basis.
- Georgians formed a human ‘chain of unity for Georgia’ across the country.
- Ex-riot police officer Irakli Shaishmelashvili gave an interview to the opposition aligned media outlet TV Pirveli claiming that he knew in the past about the close ties between Ivanishvili and Zviad Kharazishvili, the head of the riot police, and that he could not rule out the possibility dispersal orders came directly from Ivanishvili.
