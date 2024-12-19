Key events from yesterday:
- President Salome Zourabichvili invited Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili to her residence to discuss how and when new parliamentary elections should be scheduled.
- Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze hinted at the possibility of imprisoning Zourabichvili if she does not vacate the presidential residence after her term ends.
- According to Washington-based journalist Alex Raufoglu, citing three Congressional sources, a bipartisan group of leading US Congress members are planning to reointroduce the MEGOBARI Act to the new Congress as early as January.
- A group of employees of the Georgian Public Broadcaster plan to hold a press conference today to discuss having the station open its daytime television broadcast for political discussions.
Related Articles
Most Popular
Show more