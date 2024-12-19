Kobakhidze: citizen Zourabichvili can attend Trump’s inauguration

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has told journalists that Georgia’s self-declared interim President Salome Zourabichvili can attend US president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration as a citizen ‘as hundreds of thousands of people do’.

‘As for the invitation to the inauguration, the American Kubilius invited her to the inauguration. There is nothing interesting here either [...] The statements of the American Kubilius have no weight’, Kobakhidze said, comparing US Representative Joe Wilson, who invited Zourabichvili to Trump’s inauguration, to former Lithuanian Prime Minister and current EU Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andrius Kubilius, an outspoken critic of the Georgian government.

Wilson posted on X on Friday saying that he was inviting Zourabichvili to Trump’s inauguration as the legitimate representative of Georgia.