Kobakhidze claims Zourabichvili has not been invited to Trump’s inauguration

Speaking to journalists, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that self-declared interim President Salome Zourabichvili has not received an invitation to attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

‘Donald Trump has not invited Salome Zourabichvili anywhere, there is an American Kubilius who invited Salome Zourabichvili, a citizen Zourabichvili, to the United States of America’, he said comparing US Representative Joe Wilson, who invited Zourabichvili to Trump’s inauguration in a post on X, to former Lithuanian Prime Minister and current EU Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius, an outspoken critic of the Georgian government.

‘We are not waiting for an invitation from the American Kubilius. We are communicating, let’s see how the processes will go’, Kobakhidze said, not specifying who he meant by ‘we’.

Wilson posted on X on Friday, writing that he was inviting Zourabichvili to Trump’s inauguration as the legitimate representative of Georgia.