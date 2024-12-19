Media logo

Kobakhidze: Georgian government will honour MIA officials, including those sanctioned

by OC Media

According to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Georgia’s government will nominate 11 senior Interior Ministry officials — including sanctioned Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and sanctioned riot police director Zviad Kharazishvili — for the Order of Honour.

The other Interior Ministry officials Kobakhidze named during his press briefing today are Gomelauri’s deputies Shalva Bedoidze, Aleksandre Darakhvelidze, Giorgi Butkhuzi, and Ioseb Chelidze; Director of the Central Criminal Police Department Interior Ministry, Temur Kupatadze; Director of the Patrol Police Department, Vazha Siradze; Director of the Tbilisi Police Department, Sulkhan Tamazashvili; and Kharazishvili’s deputies Milleri Lagazauri and Mirza Kerzevadze.

The officials are scheduled to receive their awards following the inauguration of the President-elect Mikheil Kavelashvil on 29 December.

OC Media
2698 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Editor‘s Picks

