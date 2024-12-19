Kobakhidze: ‘only 3,000 attended yesterday’s protest’

The ruling party continues to downplay the number of participants in pro-European protests, with Prime Minister Kobakhidze claiming today that ‘only up to 3,000 people’ attended yesterday’s rally.

A drone image showing the crowds extending almost 1 kilometre from the protest's epicentre at parliament on 21 December. Photo: Ezz Gaber Photography.

The protest saw the central Rustaveli Avenue packed with tens of thousands of people in one of the largest demonstrations in recent days.

The Prime Minister claimed that ‘people no longer attend protests’, stating that ‘they couldn't provoke the police throughout these weeks’, and as a result, ‘there is a tense emotional atmosphere and a kind of hysterical state within the radical opposition’.

According to Kobakhidze, this situation also affects President Salome Zourabichvili, which is why she raises the idea of new elections to create a ‘hype’.

The ruling party has repeatedly attempted to manipulate the scale of protests held against it, with manipulation of protest footage by pro-government channels serving as the backdrop.