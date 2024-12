FM @BudrysKestutis: The spirit of freedom is unbreakable. Today, the people of #Georgia stand in the #ChainOfUnity for democracy&their European future, like 🇱🇹🇱🇻🇪🇪 stood hand in hand in the Baltic Way to break away from Soviet prison. Dear Georgians, stay strong - 🇱🇹 is with you!