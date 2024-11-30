Live updates | Backlash against Georgia’s halting of EU accession continues

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests that have come in the wake of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement on Thursday that Georgia would be halting its EU accession process until the end of 2028.

MIA: 107 people detained during Tbilisi protests

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has stated that 107 people have been detained for ‘disobedience to the legal request of the police officer and petty hooliganism’.

In their official statement, the Ministry claimed that the rally on Rustaveli Avenue ‘repeatedly exceeded the norms established by the assembly and demonstration law’, noting that members of the rally confronted police officers both verbally and physically.

‘People on Rustaveli Avenue threw various objects, stones, pyrotechnics, glass bottles and iron objects in the direction of law enforcement officers’, the statement read. ‘As a result of the violent actions of the protestors, 10 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were injured’.

Key events from yesterday: