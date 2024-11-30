Live updates | Backlash against Georgia’s halting of EU accession continues

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests that have come in the wake of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement on Thursday that Georgia would be halting its EU accession process until the end of 2028.
30 Nov 2024, 12:05
MIA: 107 people detained during Tbilisi protests
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has stated that 107 people have been detained for ‘disobedience to the legal request of the police officer and petty hooliganism’.
In their official statement, the Ministry claimed that the rally on Rustaveli Avenue ‘repeatedly exceeded the norms established by the assembly and demonstration law’, noting that members of the rally confronted police officers both verbally and physically.
‘People on Rustaveli Avenue threw various objects, stones, pyrotechnics, glass bottles and iron objects in the direction of law enforcement officers’, the statement read. ‘As a result of the violent actions of the protestors, 10 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were injured’.
30 Nov 2024, 12:00
Key events from yesterday:
- Over 40 employees from Georgia’s Defence Ministry signed a joint statement in support of European and Euro-Atlantic integration. Similar statements criticising the government’s decision to halt EU accession were shared by employees from the Education Ministry, State Service Development Agency, and the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health.
- Georgia’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Otar Berdzenishvili, resigned over the issue.
- Georgian journalists held a rally in solidarity with colleagues who were injured during the first day of protests.
- Pro-EU and anti-government protests resurfaced nationwide, including in Kutaisi, Telavi, and Chorotskhu. In the country’s second largest city, Batumi, police arrested several people.
- Tens of thousands of people gathered outside parliament in Tbilisi, with a larger number of protesters than yesterday. Riot police began using water cannons early on in the protest, while also swearing at protesters through the sound system.
- In a televised address, President Salome Zourabichvili praised the protests as an ‘unprecedented movement’, while admonishing the riot police for using disproportionate force.
- Four journalists from the pro-government TV channel Rustavi 2 reportedly resigned in protest against the police violence and the government’s EU U-turn.
- In Tbilisi, riot police violently dispersed the protesters on Rustaveli Avenue. Footage showed protesters being beaten, including one man who was kicked several times in the head as he lay on the ground. Journalists were also targeted by police.
