Live updates | Fallout in Georgia continues after halting of EU accession

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests that have come in the wake of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement that Georgia would be halting its EU accession process.

Students at several schools and universities stage walkouts, call on teachers to join protest

On Monday morning, several schools and universities in Tbilisi, Rustavi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, Telavi, and Gori boycotted classes and held protests outside.

Some school administrations directly cancelled classes for today, citing teachers’ plans to join the strike.

Schools are protesting GD's actions by going on strike. This is the Tbilisi Physics-Mathematics School. Several more schools in Tbilisi and the regions have also joined the strike.#GeorgiaProtests pic.twitter.com/fQniomd8kj — PUBLIKA (@Publika_ge) December 2, 2024

These developments coincided with the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stressing this morning for a need to 'depoliticise schools'.

GYLA’s Kurdovanidze: 40-70 people detained daily, courts overwhelmed

Nona Kurdovanidze, Chair of the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA), has reported that the authorities are detaining ‘40-70’ protesters daily, leading to an overload in the courts. Consequently, according to Kurdovanidze, some detainees who were held for the maximum legal limit of 48 hours were released without court hearings.

The Interior Ministry has stated that they have detained a total of 224 people during the protests.

Academics at BSIU publish joint statement condemning violence against protesters

More than 100 academics at Tbilisi’s Black Sea International University have signed a joint statement distancing themselves from the government’s decision to halt EU accession and condemning the violent crackdown against protesters.

‘For us, the punitive operation that is being carried out on the protesters who came out to defend the European choice of Georgia is completely unacceptable. It is impossible to be indifferent to the exemplary punishment of young people who defend the country's pro-European political course, among them there are many students and even minors’, the statement read.

‘The application to suspend Georgia's membership in the European Union until 2028 damages common state interests, contradicts the constitutional record of Georgia's European integration, hinders the process of building a society with Western values, and makes the country internationally isolated from the developed democratic world. China, Russia, Iran, Belarus and other autocratic countries cannot be the guarantors of the progressive development of Georgia and the main international partners. Moreover, one of these countries is an open annex and occupies 20% of the country's territory.

Striving for the Euro-Atlantic Community is the only way to save our country and preserve its sovereignty, Georgia must become a full-fledged member of the European family, this was the conscious choice of our progressive ancestors since the 17th century, it is this choice that our children are defending today, and we stand by them as well’, the statement continued.

Kobakhidze offers ‘dialogue in any format’ to those protesting ‘sincerely’

This morning, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze proposed direct discussions with ‘sincere protesters’ who were demonstrating against his decision to ‘halt’ the country’s EU integration process.

‘I am not referring to violent groups [but] there are also sincere individuals, and it is precisely for them that we offer to hold discussions in any form and format on any issue. If it turns out they are right, of course, there is nothing to prevent any decisions from being made’, Kobakhidze stated.

Kobakhidze reiterated his gratitude to the Interior Ministry and its head, Vakhtang Gomelauri, for ‘managing the events with standards higher than those in the US and Europe’ and accused all four major opposition parties of ‘coordinating violence’ at the protests.

‘I want to once again remind everyone of the responsibility that may come with attempts to overthrow the constitutional order’, Kobakhidze warned.

Opposition leader detained in Tbilisi

Zurabi Girchi Japaridze, the chair of the opposition Girchi party and a leading figure in the larger Coalition for Change group, was arrested this morning on Chavchavadze Avenue in central Tbilisi as riot police pursued protesters.

Another Coalition for Change leader, Nika Gvaramia, stated they were working to determine his whereabouts.

UFC champion decries mistreatment of ‘Georgia's children’

Georgian-Spanish UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria has published a story on his Instagram account, writing in Georgian that he ‘opposed’ the decision to halt negotiations on Georgia’s EU membership and was ‘ashamed of seeing how children of Georgia are being treated’.

‘We want to ensure a better future for our country. It is essential to continue our path towards European integration, as it represents a future of opportunities and progress for all citizens. Together, we must fight for a democratic and free Georgia’, Topuria wrote.

Key events from yesterday: