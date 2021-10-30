fbpx
Live updates: Georgians go to the polls in mayoral runoffs

30 October 2021
Live

2min ago
30/10/2021

Polls open

Georgians go to the polls today in the second round of local elections. Candidates from the ruling Georgian Dream party face runoff votes for 42 seats on municipal and city councils as well as the mayors of  20 out of 64 municipalities and cities. 

Read our election primer: Georgian Dream face challenges in cities as local elections kick off.

30 Oct 2021, 08:00

Polls open

Polls have opened in the second round of Georgia’s municipal elections. 

The main battleground will be in the capital Tbilisi, where incumbent Kakha Kaladze and UNM chair Nika Melia are facing off. 

Mayoral elections will also be held between Georgian Dream and UNM candidates in  12 municipalities and the cities Batumi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, and Poti, where the contest is also expected to be tight. 

Among the most contentious is Zugdidi, where mayoral candidate Anzor Melia, the father of Nika Melia, came just 3 percentage points short of passing the 50% threshold to win outright on 2 October. 

Mayoral races between Georgian Dream candidates and other opposition parties will also be held in three municipalities. 

Former PM Giorgi Gakharia ‘s For Georgia Party, who won the third most votes overall in the first round, will challenge the ruling party for mayor only in Tsageri Municipality, in the northwestern region of Svaneti.

Read more on the background to the election in this primer by Shota Kincha: Georgian Dream face challenges in cities as local elections kick off.

By OC Media

