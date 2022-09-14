Live updates: shelling along Armenian border continues for second day

Azerbaijani strikes on Armenian territory continue into a second day despite the international community’s calls for peace. Azerbaijan claims it responded to a ‘large-scale provocation’ by Armenia.



At least fourteen different locations inside the territory of Armenia along the border with Azerbaijan were hit by Azerbaijani missiles.

Azerbaijan claimed that Armenian military units had planted landmines in Lachin and Kalbajar — control of both regions was given to Azerbaijan at the end of the second Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The attacks rapidly drew international condemnation, with NATO, the EU, and the US Department of State, among others, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Main events from yesterday:

Azerbaijan launched an attack on positions inside Armenia at around midnight on 13 September which continued throughout the day.

Armenia appealed to Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) for assistance. Russia responded by calling for both countries to respect the 2020 ceasefire and said it was working on de-escalating the tension. The CSTO announced it was launching a fact-finding mission and a working group to monitor the situation. Article 4 of the CSTO treaty states that an attack on one member will be considered an attack on all, and obligates members to provide military support. Armenia also has a bilateral defensive pact with Russia.

Azerbaijan appealed to the UN to ‘mobilise all resources and expertise’ at its disposal to assist in the ‘humanitarian demining’ of Azerbaijan.

Independent Azerbaijani media suggested that pro-government media and MPs are pushing to normalise the idea of Azerbaijan creating a ‘buffer zone’ inside Armenian territory.

The US, the EU, the OSCE, and the Council of Europe have called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, with an explicit call from the US to President Aliyev to respect the ceasefire. Philip Reeker, the US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, arrived in Baku. France called for ‘respect for the territorial integrity of Armenia’ and said it would raise the escalation at the UN Security Council today.

Georgia and Iran offered assistance in resolving the conflict.

Armenia has claimed 49 casualties so far, while Azerbaijan has announced the death of 50 service members.

Map of Azerbaijani strikes on the territory of Armenia since 14 September 2022 as reported by Armenian official sources and media.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Armenian ambassador accuses Azerbaijan of occupying its territories

Armenia’s ambassador-at-large Edmon Marukyan stated that on the night of 12–13 September, ‘Azerbaijan occupied Armenian territories’. Marukyan said that Azerbaijan had previously occupied over 45 square kilometres of Armenian territories in May 2021.

Armenian MOD reports new attacks

The Armenian Ministry of Defence reports that Azerbaijani forces resumed their offensive on the morning of September 14 at around 8 a.m. It states that the ‘artillery, mortar, and large-calibre rifle’ attacks have been concentrated in the regions of Jermuk, Vayots Dzor, Verin Shorja, and Shorja. According to the MOD, the situation ‘continued to be tense’ overnight, with UAV attacks in Jermuk.