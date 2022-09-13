Live Updates: Azerbaijan-Armenia skirmishes continue overnight

Azerbaijan launched an attack along the Armenian border in the provinces of Syunik, Gegharkunik, and Vayots Dzor regions at around midnight on 13 September, accusing Armenia of violating the ceasefire.



Neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan have announced the number of casualties, despite reporting deaths among their ranks.

Armenian PM: 49 killed, numbers will rise

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the number of killed since the start of the skirmishes at midnight this morning has reached 49, adding that ‘the numbers will rise’.

He also said that tensions with Azerbaijan had ‘calmed down a bit’, but that the Azerbaijani offensive continues on several fronts.

Iran ready to help

Iran has expressed readiness to provide any assistance to resolve the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the country’s Foreign Ministry reports.

‘International concerns’

The US State Department has urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to ‘end any military hostilities immediately’.

International human rights watchdog Freedom House also expressed concerns about Azerbaijan’s ‘intensive’ shelling of the southern Armenian settlements of Goris, Jermuk, Vardenis, and Sotk, urging both sides to cease fire.

We are alarmed by reports of Azerbaijani Armed Forces intensively shelling the southern Armenian settlements of Goris, Jermuk, Vardenis and Sotk this evening. We call for an immediate ceasefire and urge both parties to find a peaceful resolution. — Freedom House (@freedomhouse) September 12, 2022

Armenia appeals for Russian and international assistance

Armenian PM Pashinyan has held a meeting with the country’s Security Council, and decided to apply for assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), Russia, and the UN Security Council.

Russia and Armenia have a bilateral defensive pact and are both members of the CSTO.

Skirmishes continue overnight

Skirmishes between Armenia and Azerbaijan continued overnight. The Armenian Ministry of Defence and Human Rights Defender reported that Azerbaijani attacks have targeted civilian settlements and infrastructure. According to media reports, Azerbaijan used Grad missiles and other large-calibre weapons to target civilian settlements.