fbpx
Support Us

Live Updates: Azerbaijan-Armenia skirmishes continue overnight

13 September 2022
Sotk, Gegharkunik. Photo: Arman Tatoyan/Facebook.
The link is copied
Support Us

Live

The link is copied
Support Us
Less than 1 second ago
13/09/2022

Armenian PM: 49 killed, numbers will rise

42min ago
13/09/2022

Iran ready to help

50min ago
13/09/2022

‘International concerns’

52min ago
13/09/2022

Armenia appeals for Russian and international assistance

53min ago
13/09/2022

Skirmishes continue overnight

Azerbaijan launched an attack along the Armenian border in the provinces of Syunik, Gegharkunik, and Vayots Dzor regions at around midnight on 13 September, accusing Armenia of violating the ceasefire.

Neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan have announced the number of casualties, despite reporting deaths among their ranks.

[Read on OC Media: Azerbaijan launches attacks along Armenian border]

13 Sep 2022, 11:33

Armenian PM: 49 killed, numbers will rise

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the number of killed since the start of the skirmishes at midnight this morning has reached 49, adding that ‘the numbers will rise’.

He also said that tensions with Azerbaijan had ‘calmed down a bit’, but that the Azerbaijani offensive continues on several fronts.

13 Sep 2022, 10:51

Iran ready to help

Iran has expressed readiness to provide any assistance to resolve the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the country’s Foreign Ministry reports.

13 Sep 2022, 10:43

‘International concerns’

The US State Department has urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to ‘end any military hostilities immediately’.

International human rights watchdog Freedom House also expressed concerns about Azerbaijan’s ‘intensive’ shelling of the southern Armenian settlements of Goris, Jermuk, Vardenis, and Sotk, urging both sides to cease fire. 

13 Sep 2022, 10:41

Armenia appeals for Russian and international assistance

Armenian PM Pashinyan has held a meeting with the country’s Security Council, and decided to apply for assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), Russia, and the UN Security Council. 

Russia and Armenia have a bilateral defensive pact and are both members of the CSTO. 

13 Sep 2022, 10:40

Skirmishes continue overnight

Skirmishes between Armenia and Azerbaijan continued overnight. The  Armenian Ministry of Defence and Human Rights Defender reported that Azerbaijani attacks have targeted civilian settlements and infrastructure. According to media reports, Azerbaijan used Grad missiles and other large-calibre weapons to target civilian settlements.

By Ani Avetisyan
By Ismi Aghayev

Related Posts

Azerbaijan launches attacks along Armenian border
Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict

Azerbaijan launches attacks along Armenian border

Independent Azerbaijani journalist and lawyer arrested
Azerbaijan

Independent Azerbaijani journalist and lawyer arrested

Georgian taxi driver acquitted of kidnapping Russian-speaking passengers
Georgia

Georgian taxi driver acquitted of kidnapping Russian-speaking passengers

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us