Live updates | Stepanakert under fire as war breaks out in Nagorno-Karabakh

19 September 2023
Stepanakert on 19 September 2023. Photo: Marut Vanyan.
Live

Azerbaijan moves to ‘restore constitutional order’

6min ago
Stepanakert under fire

Azerbaijan has launched ‘ anti-terrorist measures’ in Nagorno-Karabakh to ‘restore the constitutional structure of the Republic of Azerbaijan’.

 

19 Sep 2023, 13:52

Azerbaijan moves to ‘restore constitutional order’

In a statement, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said that ‘in order to restore the constitutional structure of the Republic of Azerbaijan, local anti-terrorist measures have been started in the region.’

The Defence Ministry further claimed that ‘units of the Armenian armed forces’ in Nagorno-Karabakh were opening fire with artillery on Azerbaijani units in the Aghdam region, and that they were taking ‘retaliatory measures’.

The Ministry of Defense claims to have informed ‘The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the management of the Turkey-Russia Joint Monitoring Center were informed about the anti-terror operation.’

19 Sep 2023, 13:45

Stepanakert under fire

Air raid sirens and explosions can be heard in Stepanakert as Azerbaijani forces have launched an attack on Nagorno Karabakh.

By OC Media

