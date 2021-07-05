Live updates | Tbilisi braces for first pride march

Public Defender criticise PM for ‘escalating’ the situation

Georgian Public Defender Nino Lomjaria has criticised Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili for ‘escalating’ the situation leading to attacks on journalists. She said the PM had put all responsibility over any unrests on the organisers of Pride.

Lomjaria called on the authorities to respond to the violent incidents that were ‘threatening life and health of citizens’.

Rioni Defenders to attend anti-Pride rally

Representatives from the Rioni Defenders, the umbrella group leading protests against the Namakhvani Hydropower plant in central Georgia, told journalists they are arriving in Tbilisi to attend protests against Tbilisi Pride March.

Marita Museliani, one of the leaders of the movement, told Publika that they decided to come to Tbilisi after the Patriarchate — the ruling body of the Georgian Orthodox Church — called for people to come out. She added that they oppose violence and plan to attend a Patriarchate-organised prayer.

'We are going to a peaceful protest as called by the Patriarchate', she said.

Protesters break into Tbilisi Pride office as police watch on

A group of anti-Pride protesters have scaled the facade of the Tbilisi Pride office in Tbilisi and broken in. Police were reportedly present at the scene but did not prevent the incident.

Tbilisi Pride leader Giorgi Tabagari commented on the break-in saying: ‘Aggressive hate groups climbed on our office, which is on the third floor. took down the rainbow flag and damaged the office.’

‘We are witnessing a major state failure.’

Welcome to OC Media’s live updates of today’s Tbilisi Pride.

If it goes ahead, this will be the first Pride March held in Georgia. Conservative and far-right groups have already mobilised throughout central Tbilisi in an attempt to block the march.

Earlier today, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili expressed his opposition to the march, scheduled to be held in central Tbilisi. The Interior Ministry also called for the march not to go ahead citing security concerns.

Meanwhile, anti-queer counter-demonstrators have attacked several journalists and smashed their equipment.

Georgian television channels Formula, First Channel, Rustavi 2 and the online news agency Tabula reported that their journalists were violently attacked and that protesters demanded that they vacate the area near the Parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue. Small numbers of police have been trying to secure TV crews from the anti-Pride protesters, escorting some journalists out of the area using police vehicles.

Before attacking the journalists, protesters demolished tents that had been erected by political opposition groups after the last parliamentary election. The police stood by as the tents were destroyed.