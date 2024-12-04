Live updates | Widespread backlash and protests continue in Georgia after halting of EU bid

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests that have come in the wake of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement that Georgia would be halting its EU accession process.
04 Dec 2024, 12:51
OSCE Representative expresses ‘deep concern’ over reports of violence during Georgian protests
Luis Graça, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Special Representative on the South Caucasus, has voiced his ‘deep concern’ over reports of violence during the anti-government protests in Georgia.
He urged demonstrators to protest peacefully, emphasised the need for law enforcement to exercise restraint in their response, and called on the authorities to ‘listen to the protesters’ voices’ while upholding fundamental freedoms.
‘The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly stands ready to assist in fostering dialogue and supporting solutions that uphold the democratic and constitutional order, the rule of law, and the well-being of all Georgians’.
04 Dec 2024, 12:40
Tbilisi mayor pledges to stop Georgia’s ‘Ukrainisation’ and ‘Nats-Maydan’
During today’s municipal government session, Tbilisi Mayor and Georgian Dream Secretary General Kakha Kaladze reiterated the party’s line that the government will not allow Georgia’s ‘Ukrainisation’ and ‘Nats-Maydan’, describing it as a scenario orchestrated ‘abroad.’
Referring to a recent petition signed by 299 Tbilisi City Hall employees protesting the government’s recent anti-EU turn, Kaladze warned that ‘sabotage attempts […] will not go unanswered — of course, within the framework of the Constitution and the law.’
04 Dec 2024, 12:30
Media watchdogs demand accountability for attacks on journalists during protests
Eleven major international free speech and media freedom organisations, including the International Press Institute and the Association of European Journalists, issued a joint statement on Tuesday condemning the violent attacks on media during recent protests in Georgia and the lack of effective investigations into it.
‘The international community must demand that the Georgian government ends its crackdown on the press and upholds its commitments to democratic freedoms and freedom of expression. We once again express our full solidarity with the courageous journalists of Georgia’, the statement read.
04 Dec 2024, 12:15
Sixth night of protests end in Tbilisi's Saburtalo district
Riot police once again dispersed protesters on Tbilisi’s central Rustaveli Avenue last night, using tear gas and water cannons, pursuing them for several kilometres and detaining some.
After being forced to vacate the area near the parliament and having their barricades dismantled on Kostava Street, some demonstrators relocated to the Saburtalo district through Heroes Square to end their protest near the Delisi Metro station on Vazha Pshavela Avenue shortly before dawn, around six to seven kilometres from the parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue where the demonstration originated.
04 Dec 2024, 12:00
Key events from yesterday:
- Georgia’s Constitutional Court rejected the lawsuit submitted by President Salome Zourabichvili and opposition parties to declare the 26 October elections unconstitutional.
- Groups of students in schools across Kutaisi, Batumi, Zugdidi, Rustavi, and Akhaltsikhe boycotted classes in protest against the Georgian government’s anti-EU stance and police violence against protesters.
- The Education Ministry responded to the walkouts by asking for tip offs on any attempts to ‘interrupt the education process’.
- Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze pledged to ‘react’ to dissenting public employees during a press briefing, describing it as a ‘self-cleansing’ of the public service.
- The Georgian Public Broadcaster has agreed to host a debate between Kobakhidze and Parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili on one side and former Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze and former Defence Minister Tina Khidasheli on the other at 20:00 today.
- Shops and warehouses selling fireworks and other pyrotechnics were reportedly closed in Tbilisi.
- A website has been created to track the movements and activities of riot police to warn protesters of their whereabouts.
