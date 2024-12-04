Live updates | Widespread backlash and protests continue in Georgia after halting of EU bid

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests that have come in the wake of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement that Georgia would be halting its EU accession process.

OSCE Representative expresses ‘deep concern’ over reports of violence during Georgian protests

Luis Graça, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Special Representative on the South Caucasus, has voiced his ‘deep concern’ over reports of violence during the anti-government protests in Georgia.

He urged demonstrators to protest peacefully, emphasised the need for law enforcement to exercise restraint in their response, and called on the authorities to ‘listen to the protesters’ voices’ while upholding fundamental freedoms.

‘The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly stands ready to assist in fostering dialogue and supporting solutions that uphold the democratic and constitutional order, the rule of law, and the well-being of all Georgians’.

Tbilisi mayor pledges to stop Georgia’s ‘Ukrainisation’ and ‘Nats-Maydan’

During today’s municipal government session, Tbilisi Mayor and Georgian Dream Secretary General Kakha Kaladze reiterated the party’s line that the government will not allow Georgia’s ‘Ukrainisation’ and ‘Nats-Maydan’, describing it as a scenario orchestrated ‘abroad.’

Referring to a recent petition signed by 299 Tbilisi City Hall employees protesting the government’s recent anti-EU turn, Kaladze warned that ‘sabotage attempts […] will not go unanswered — of course, within the framework of the Constitution and the law.’

Media watchdogs demand accountability for attacks on journalists during protests

Eleven major international free speech and media freedom organisations, including the International Press Institute and the Association of European Journalists, issued a joint statement on Tuesday condemning the violent attacks on media during recent protests in Georgia and the lack of effective investigations into it.

‘The international community must demand that the Georgian government ends its crackdown on the press and upholds its commitments to democratic freedoms and freedom of expression. We once again express our full solidarity with the courageous journalists of Georgia’, the statement read.



Sixth night of protests end in Tbilisi's Saburtalo district

Riot police once again dispersed protesters on Tbilisi’s central Rustaveli Avenue last night, using tear gas and water cannons, pursuing them for several kilometres and detaining some.

After being forced to vacate the area near the parliament and having their barricades dismantled on Kostava Street, some demonstrators relocated to the Saburtalo district through Heroes Square to end their protest near the Delisi Metro station on Vazha Pshavela Avenue shortly before dawn, around six to seven kilometres from the parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue where the demonstration originated.

Key events from yesterday: