Man arrested in Armenia for fake Facebook account that ‘threatened’ national security

An uniden­ti­fied man has been detained by Armenia’s National Security Service for allegedly making a fake Facebook account which he used to dis­sem­i­nate false infor­ma­tion about Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s state­ments regarding the assas­i­na­tion of Qasem Soleimani.

Shortly after the news broke on 3 January that the United States assas­si­nat­ed Iranian top military commander Qasem Soleimani a Facebook user by the name of Diana Haru­tyun­yan made a post alleging that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had con­grat­u­lat­ed the US Ambas­sador to Armenia on ‘the successes of the United States in Iraq directed against inter­na­tion­al terrorism’.

Pashinyan made no such statement. Nev­er­the­less, the alle­ga­tions in the post were picked up by Azer­bai­jani and even­tu­al­ly Iranian news outlets.

On 4 January, Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page that this news was not true and the account that posted the original story was a fake account.

‘This is one of those instances where fake “freedom of speech” poses a threat to our national security,’ Pashi­anyan wrote. ‘The authors of this news and their motives have to be iden­ti­fied.’

On 5 January, Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) published an announce­ment and video claiming they had iden­ti­fied the person behind the fake Facebook account and had already detained him. The announce­ment states that Armenia’s national security interests were under­mined when fake infor­ma­tion con­tain­ing national, racial and religious animosity was spread online publicly.

A criminal inves­ti­ga­tion has been launched, however, the NSS has not revealed what crimes the suspect is accused of com­mit­ting, stating only that ‘the inves­ti­ga­tion is based on cor­re­spond­ing articles in Armenia’s Criminal Code.’

In the video published by the NSS, the suspect, without being iden­ti­fied and with his face blurred and his voice altered, explains that he made the post to ‘discredit’ the Pashinyan gov­ern­ment.

‘I did this because I have opposing views [from the Pashinyan admin­is­tra­tion]’, he said, adding that he considers former President Robert Kocharyan’s arrest ‘unfair.’

The suspect claimed that he created the account in 2018 in order to share political articles and personal opinions.

‘I, however, did not think that the [latest] post would become so wide­spread and cause harm to Armenia’s national interests and security,’ the detainee said in the video. ‘I apologize for what I did.’

The account for Diana Haru­tyun­yan has been taken down.

In an interview with Yerkir Media, Viktor Soghomonyan, Kocharyan’s chief of staff, said that the video was a ‘show’.

‘Whoever wrote the script and directed this show should be fired,’ Soghomonyan stated.

Human rights activist Zaruhi Hov­han­nisyan told OC Media that in her opinion the con­fes­sion in the video was forced and not sincere.

She said that if one takes into account the speed with which the NSS was able to identify the real user behind the account, the authen­tic­i­ty of the con­fes­sion is even more dubious.

Hov­han­nisyan also had concerns about the account’s age.

‘The part about being a Kocharyan supporter cannot be true, because the account has been active for many years now’, Hov­han­nisyan said. ‘In the con­fes­sion, he states that he created the account in 2018, however, that is a lie.’

On 5 January, the Head of Armenia’s Public Council, Styopa Safaryan, posted a screen­shot of, appar­ent­ly, the same Diana Haru­tyun­yan Facebook page spreading false infor­ma­tion about the 2016 April conflict between Armenia and Azer­bai­jan.

‘If now Diana was working against the current regime because Kocharyan is impris­oned’, Safaryan captioned the screen­shot. ‘Then who was he working for in 2016 when Kocharyan was living in freedom?’

Zaruhi Hov­han­nisyan believes that the fake account might be linked to alleged Russian ‘troll factories’ that were dis­cov­ered in 2017. ‘All the posts under this account were in Russian,’ Hov­han­nisyan explained. ‘I believe this fake account had specific clients.’

‘Not enough legal grounds’

In an interview with OC Media, Samvel Mar­tirosyan, an infor­ma­tion security expert and member of the Internet Gov­er­nance Council, an advisory board con­tain­ing both gov­ern­men­tal and non-gov­ern­men­tal stake­hold­ers, said that the NSS would probably not be able to find enough legal grounds to indict ‘Diana.’

‘It was obvious in the con­fes­sion video that the detainee was reading a written script prepared for him’, Mar­tirosyan said. ‘However, that does not mean he is not the actual person behind the fake account.’

As for how the NSS was able to identify and detain him in such a short period of time, Mar­tirosyan said that he sees several pos­si­bil­i­ties.

‘It’s possible that NSS agents had infil­trat­ed fake user groups, or someone from these groups could have outed the person behind the Diana Haru­tyun­yan account’, Mar­tirosyan explained.

Mar­tirosyan also had doubts that the NSS has special equipment (possibly Russian) that allows them to find the real people behind different fake accounts.

Mar­tirosyan also said that it is possible that the NSS was aware of the fake account and had already iden­ti­fied the real owner, but only took action after Pashinyan’s announce­ment.

In terms of what can be done to prevent the spread of fake accounts and mis­in­for­ma­tion, Mar­tirosyan claimed that there is no need for a legal solution to this problem.

According to him, many people prefer to remain anonymous online, which is why they would prefer to use accounts under false names.

‘However, the fact that there are fake accounts that inten­tion­al­ly spread malicious and hate-filled mis­in­for­ma­tion is something to be concerned about’, Mar­tirosyan said. ‘Any legal solution, for example, making the spread of mis­in­for­ma­tion pun­ish­able by law, can become a tool for political pressure and per­se­cu­tion.’