Marches and protests scheduled for today

by OC Media

Several protesters are scheduled to take place in Tbilisi and across Georgia today, as protests against the government’s decision to suspend EU integration enter their 19th day.

Generations for the Country, a platform that publishes protest material, has reported that at least 10 protests are scheduled for today in Tbilisi. The first, titled Neighbourhood March, began at 08:00 in front of the State University Metro Station.

Couriers will hold a protest march starting from the Ministry of Health and Labour to Tbilisi City Court, in solidarity with a courier who was ‘unlawfully detained by a violent system’. One more protest will also take place at the ministry under the slogan ‘health and life are everyone’s right’.

At noon, a grandparents’ march to parliament will kick off from Rustaveli Metro Station under the slogan ‘For our grandchildren! For a European Future! For our dignified old age!’

Protests are also planned by filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts, literary figures, and hosts from Airbnb, Booking.com, and Expedia under the slogan ‘Host the EU!’

Protests in front of parliament are set to renew at 19:00.

Georgia
Georgia’s EU U-turn
OC Media
Editor‘s Picks

