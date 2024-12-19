Media Freedom Coalition condemns violence against journalists

The co-chairs of the Media Freedom Coalition (MFC), Estonia and Germany, have stated that they are ‘deeply concerned by the use of excessive force, violence, and detentions against journalists and media workers by the Georgian authorities since the beginning of the pro-European protests’.

‘We condemn all intimidation and violence against journalists and media workers, who must be able to inform the public without fear of violence and interference’, the statement read.

‘All cases of violence and intimidation must be thoroughly investigated and those responsible brought to account’.

The organisation’s co-chairs called on Georgian authorities ‘to put an end to the excessive use of force against journalists covering the protests, and to fully respect their commitments to media freedom and the safety of journalists, as well as the right of peaceful assembly’.

Twenty-five other countries aligned with the statement, including Australia, Canada, France, Italy, New Zealand, the UK, the US, and Uruguay.