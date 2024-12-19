Media logo

Media Freedom Coalition condemns violence against journalists

Avatar
by OC Media

The co-chairs of the Media Freedom Coalition (MFC), Estonia and Germany, have stated that they are ‘deeply concerned by the use of excessive force, violence, and detentions against journalists and media workers by the Georgian authorities since the beginning of the pro-European protests’.

‘We condemn all intimidation and violence against journalists and media workers, who must be able to inform the public without fear of violence and interference’, the statement read.

‘All cases of violence and intimidation must be thoroughly investigated and those responsible brought to account’.

The organisation’s co-chairs called on Georgian authorities ‘to put an end to the excessive use of force against journalists covering the protests, and to fully respect their commitments to media freedom and the safety of journalists, as well as the right of peaceful assembly’.

Twenty-five other countries aligned with the statement, including Australia, Canada, France, Italy, New Zealand, the UK, the US, and Uruguay.

Avatar
OC Media
2698 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

UK, US unveil new sanctions against Georgian officials responsible for violence against protesters

Outrage after Yerevan’s Mayor calls local media a ‘big garbage dump’

Friday, 20 December 2024

When EU politicians say one thing, Georgian Dream leaders say another

Georgia live updates | UK and US announce sanctions as mass protests continue

Pro-war Russian blogger accuses Chechen ‘Akhmat’ fighters of torture

Prosecutors reject criminal case over Yerevan bus strike

Yerevan’s ‘unhealthy’ air provokes harsh reactions from residents

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter