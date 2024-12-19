MIA responds to PACE report about vehicle damage

Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued a statement responding to the report by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) that, during the parliamentary elections on 26 October, the tires of a PACE observation mission vehicle were deliberately damaged in the Sighnaghi Municipality in eastern Georgia.

According to the statement, as soon as the incident was reported to the Public Safety Command Centre 112, ‘a patrol police crew was dispatched to the scene for appropriate legal action’.

‘In order to determine the cause of the incident, law enforcement officers inspected the surrounding area, [and] after interviewing the initiator of the report, the appropriate documentation was prepared’, the statement read.

The Interior Ministry noted that the vehicle had been parked on the side of the road, and emphasised that ‘the law enforcement officers asked the driver about assumptions that the mentioned vehicle could be damaged on purpose, although he did not have such doubts’.

The statement concluded by noting that administrative proceedings had been initiated in order to ‘identify the violator for further, appropriate actions’.