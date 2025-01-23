Party popper
Daily Brief

Monday, 27 January 2025

by OC Media
Daily Brief

Friday, 24 January 2025

OC Media

Regional * When asked by reporters to comment on the ongoing trial of Nagorno-Karabakh officials, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova noted that ‘as part of the trilateral process’, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia reached agreements, ‘including on the need to resolve humanitarian issues’. She ‘confirm[ed]’ their commitment to those agreements and expressed readiness ‘to provide the necessary assistance’. * Turan stated that the administration of President Dona

Daily Brief

Thursday, 23 January 2025

OC Media

Regional * South Ossetian authorities have released two Georgian citizens — Aleksi Mamulia, 53, and Vano Japiashvili, 51 — into Georgian custody. According to the South Ossetian State Security Committee, the pair entered South Ossetia accidentally and showed repentance, which is why no criminal charges were presented against them. Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Switzerland to participate in the Davos World Economic Forum. * Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister, Zheenbek Ku

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 22 January 2025

OC Media

Regional * Konstantin Zatulin, the first Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs and Relations with Compatriots, has called the trial of the former Nagorno-Karabakh leaders a ‘show’, and ‘an act of personal revenge on the part of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’. Zatulin stated that ‘the shadow of the tragedy’ in Nagorno-Karabakh and its leaders ‘also falls on us in Russia, which was deceived by its peacekeeping operation’, adding that the Armenian Prime Minister

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 21 January 2025

OC Media

Regional * The family of Vladikavkaz businessperson Oleg Gusov, who reportedly died after drinking Jermuk mineral water, has filed a lawsuit for ₽1.5 billion ($15 million) against the Armenian manufacturer, as well as its representative and distributors in Russia. Armenia’s Economic Ministry told Armenpress that Armenia presented to Russian the relevant proof that the Jermuk mineral water ‘meets the requirements’ and that the lifted restrictions against Jermuk Group CJSC in Russia ‘proves that

