Monday, 27 January 2025

Regional * Konstantin Zatulin, the first Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs and Relations with Compatriots, has called the trial of the former Nagorno-Karabakh leaders a ‘show’, and ‘an act of personal revenge on the part of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’. Zatulin stated that ‘the shadow of the tragedy’ in Nagorno-Karabakh and its leaders ‘also falls on us in Russia, which was deceived by its peacekeeping operation’, adding that the Armenian Prime Minister