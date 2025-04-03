Monday, 7 April 2025

Media logo
Daily Brief

Friday, 4 April 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * On Wednesday, French Jean-Noël Barrot and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, discussed the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The French side stated on behalf of both sides that ‘with due respect for the two States’ territorial integrity and sovereignty, [the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan] should enable the South Caucasus to become an area of peace, integration and cooperation’. * On Thursday, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Af

Daily Brief

Thursday, 3 April 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * On Wednesday, Armenia again refuted Azerbaijani accusations of ceasefire violation. Armenia * On Thursday, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Magdalena Grono. They discussed ‘the security situation and existing challenges in the South Caucasus’, exchanged views around the Armenia–Azerbaijan normalisation process, and discussed Armenia–EU partnership agenda items. * Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan met

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 2 April 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * The head of the Armenian church, Catholicos Karekin II, has asked German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to raise ‘the issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh people’s just rights, the release of Armenian prisoners of war and preservation of Armenian spiritual-cultural heritage’ during Steinmeier’s visit to Azerbaijan. Steinmeier is the first German President to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan. * During Steinmeier’s meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today, Aliyev stated that he

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 1 April 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Abkhazian President-elect Badra Gunba is set to be inaugurated tomorrow in Sukhumi (Sukhum). The Administration of the President of Abkhazia has told Sputnik that the guests will include First Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Sergei Kiriyenko, South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev, and the ambassadors of Nicaragua and Venezuela. * Nine criminal cases have been opened after two brothers from North Ossetia were found to have 60 counterfeit Abkhazian passports. A

