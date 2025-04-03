Monday, 7 April 2025

Regional * On Wednesday, French Jean-Noël Barrot and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, discussed the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The French side stated on behalf of both sides that ‘with due respect for the two States’ territorial integrity and sovereignty, [the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan] should enable the South Caucasus to become an area of peace, integration and cooperation’. * On Thursday, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Af