MPs salaries more than doubled and pensions increased

Amendments increasing the salaries of MPs by more than 2.5 times, as well as boosting the state pension by ₾35 ($12) have come into force.

RFE/RL reported that MPs, who previously earned ₾4,600 ($1,600) per month, will now receive ₾11,680 ($4,200). The salary for the Chair of parliament has increased to ₾14,600 ($5,200) per month,

From January, the basic pension rate, from age 60 for women and 65 for men, will reportedly increase to ₾350 ($120) per month, while those over 70 will receive ₾450 ($160).