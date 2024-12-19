Media logo

MPs salaries more than doubled and pensions increased

by OC Media

Amendments increasing the salaries of MPs by more than 2.5 times, as well as boosting the state pension by ₾35 ($12) have come into force.

RFE/RL reported that MPs, who previously earned ₾4,600 ($1,600) per month, will now receive ₾11,680 ($4,200). The salary for the Chair of parliament has increased to ₾14,600 ($5,200) per month,

From January, the basic pension rate, from age 60 for women and 65 for men, will reportedly increase to ₾350 ($120) per month, while those over 70 will receive ₾450 ($160).

by OC Media
Editor‘s Picks

