Opposition groups appeal to OSCE

The four main opposition groups have announced that they plan to jointly appeal to the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights to send a mission to Georgia to investigate electoral violations and violations of the law by the authorities ‘so that we have the opportunity to hold free and fair elections in this country in the future and to investigate the violent acts committed by the Russian regime against its own population’.

In their statement, the opposition groups specifically invoked the Moscow Mechanism, which was adopted in 1991 and provides ‘the option of sending missions of experts to assist participating states in the resolution of a particular question or problem relating to the human dimension’.

Editor‘s Picks

