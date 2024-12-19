Papuashvili: not even Soviet Union dared to make EU’s demands

Parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili has criticised the EU for ‘daring’ to make demands that ‘not everyone from Moscow would dare’ to make.

‘When we were in the Soviet Union, we weren’t like this. We were a leading country for many reasons, and we had something to say politically. What some people dare to tell us from Brussels today, not everyone from Moscow would dare to say something like that to us’, he said, according to IPN.

He further accused the EU of not respecting the ‘choice of the Georgian people: sovereignty’, adding that the parliamentary elections of October are a ‘test for the European Union, for European countries, including Brussels, European leaders, and politicians’.