Media logo

Papuashvili: not even Soviet Union dared to make EU’s demands

Avatar
by OC Media

Parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili has criticised the EU for ‘daring’ to make demands that ‘not everyone from Moscow would dare’ to make.

‘When we were in the Soviet Union, we weren’t like this. We were a leading country for many reasons, and we had something to say politically. What some people dare to tell us from Brussels today, not everyone from Moscow would dare to say something like that to us’, he said, according to IPN.

He further accused the EU of not respecting the ‘choice of the Georgian people: sovereignty’, adding that the parliamentary elections of October are a ‘test for the European Union, for European countries, including Brussels, European leaders, and politicians’.

Avatar
OC Media
2843 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia live updates | US sanctions Ivanishvili ahead of Kavelashvili’s inauguration

US sanctions Bidzina Ivanishvili

Daghestani pre-trial detention centre sends six women to fight in Ukraine

Pashinyan and Lukashenka argue during EAEU session

Azerbaijani MP says ‘Russian side must apologise’ for plane crash

Georgia live updates | Increasing calls for sanctions as inauguration day approaches

Friday, 27 December 2024

Russia agrees with Azerbaijan to dissolve OSCE Minsk Group

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter