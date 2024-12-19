Papuashvili says Kavelashvili will work from Orbeliani Palace

Speaking to journalists on Sunday morning, Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili stated that following his inauguration as president, Mikheil Kavelashvili will work from Orbeliani Palace, the presidential seat.

‘This building was not inherited by Salome Zourabichvili from anyone, it belongs to the Georgian people and their president. Today, after taking the oath, Salome Zourabichvili will no longer be the president of Georgia, and Mikheil Kavelashvili will become the president. From today, Ms. Salome should leave this residence, which belongs to the Georgian people and is not her personal luxury. I am sure she will act accordingly. Although we see open advice and wishes from various political actors to fortify themselves in certain buildings, it is unserious to talk about this’, Papuashvili said, as quoted by IPN.