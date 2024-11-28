Media logo
2024 Georgian Parliamentary Elections

Podcast | Georgian Dream launch parliament — what’s next?

Georgian Dream have launched the new parliament without any opposition, amidst continued calls for an investigation into irregularities in the same parliamentary elections that helped them secure their fourth term as the majority.

A month after the elections, OC Media’s Robin Fabbro, Mariam Nikuradze, and Shota Kincha sit down and talk about the developments surrounding the protests against electoral fraud and Georgian Dream’s plans for the future.

The protest in Tbilisi. Photo: Salome Khvedelidze/OC Media
2024 Georgian Parliamentary Elections

Explainer | After a month of simmering protests, Georgia erupted: why now?

N
Nate Ostiller

At a moment when it appeared as if demonstrations against electoral fraud and democratic backsliding had fallen into a feeling of bitter acceptance, protests in Georgia exploded suddenly on 28 November after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the government was suspending its bid for EU accession until 2028. But why did the government choose to take such an unpopular move? And why was this the trigger for such mass discontent? In Tbilisi and other cities and towns across the country

Georgia's Constitutional Court. Official photo.
2024 Georgian Parliamentary Elections

Georgia’s Constitutional Court rejects Zourabichvili and opposition appeals

N
Nate Ostiller

Georgia’s Constitutional Court has dismissed a lawsuit submitted by Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and opposition parties against the 26 October parliamentary elections. There were two dissenting opinions — by judges Giorgi Kverenchkhiladze and  Teimuraz Tughushi — both of which were based on concerns regarding the availability of participation in the elections for voters living abroad. Tughushi’s dissenting opinion also focused on concerns related to the secrecy of voting. The ruli

Protesters clash with police in Tbilisi on 2 December. Via Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media
2024 Georgian Parliamentary Elections

Protests continued unabated for fifth day over Georgia’s EU U-turn

O
OC Media

During the fifth day of protest in front of the parliament of Georgia, confrontations between protesters using fireworks and riot police using water cannons, tear gas, paper spray, and targeted beatings continued overnight. Amid the ongoing unrest, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze offered ‘dialogue in any format’ to those protesting ‘sincerely’. Reports of law enforcement officers physically abusing detainees and demonstrators continued throughout the day. In the early morning, Zura Japar

Zurab Japaridze. Photo: Mzia Saganelidze/RFERL.
2024 Georgian Parliamentary Elections

Georgian police briefly detain opposition leader Zurab Japaridze

O
OC Media

Georgian police have briefly detained Zurab Japaridze, one of the leaders of the opposition group the Coalition for Change and founder of the Girchi — More Freedom party, during protests in Tbilisi.  Despite submitting an application to have his seat as an MP annulled, until this is approved by parliament, Japaridze remains a sitting MP in parliament and therefore enjoys immunity from arrest and prosecution.  He was detained on Monday morning, after protesters moved to Chavchavadze Avenue fo

Editor‘s Picks

