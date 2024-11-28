Podcast | Georgian Dream launch parliament — what’s next?

Georgian Dream have launched the new parliament without any opposition, amidst continued calls for an investigation into irregularities in the same parliamentary elections that helped them secure their fourth term as the majority.

A month after the elections, OC Media’s Robin Fabbro, Mariam Nikuradze, and Shota Kincha sit down and talk about the developments surrounding the protests against electoral fraud and Georgian Dream’s plans for the future.

Read more:

