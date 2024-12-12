Media logo

Police detain two people

O
by OC Media

The Interior Ministry of Georgia has told local media that they detained two people on charges of violence last night.

Yesterday, Mautskebeli published a video showing at least two men, one wearing a black mask, swearing at demonstrators in the metro. According to the video footage, the men physically confronted at least one passenger. According to local media, police later detained people who left Rustaveli metro station in the direction of the parliament, during which several more confrontations occurred.

O
OC Media
2593 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Kadyrov offers support to new Syrian authorities

More than 600 businesses sign statement calling for new elections

Tuesday, 17 December 2024

Georgia live updates | Day 20 of mass protests against government’s EU U-turn

Azerbaijan renews calls for restrictions on Armenian military and removal of EU monitors

Georgia rejects asylum request from family of detained Azerbaijani activist

Russian authorities charge Yangulbaev’s detained mother with assaulting prison guard

Georgia live updates | Backlash against government enter 19th day

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter