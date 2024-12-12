Police detain two people

The Interior Ministry of Georgia has told local media that they detained two people on charges of violence last night.

Yesterday, Mautskebeli published a video showing at least two men, one wearing a black mask, swearing at demonstrators in the metro. According to the video footage, the men physically confronted at least one passenger. According to local media, police later detained people who left Rustaveli metro station in the direction of the parliament, during which several more confrontations occurred.